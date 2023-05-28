Obituary Performs Live at Mercury Ballroom in Louisville, US

LIVE: Obituary at Mercury Ballroom, Louisville, United States

Last night, the Mercury Ballroom in Louisville, United States was filled with the sounds of heavy metal as Obituary took the stage. The band, known for their aggressive style and powerful vocals, put on a show that left the audience wanting more.

Opening Acts

The night started with two opening acts, both of which got the crowd pumped up and ready for Obituary. First up was Dust Bolt, a thrash metal band from Germany. Their high energy performance set the tone for the rest of the night. Next up was a local band called Stagecoach Inferno. Their unique blend of bluegrass and heavy metal was a hit with the audience.

Obituary Takes the Stage

As Obituary took the stage, the crowd erupted into cheers. The band wasted no time getting started, launching into their first song with all the intensity they are known for. Lead singer John Tardy’s powerful vocals filled the room as the band played with precision and skill.

Throughout the night, Obituary played a mix of old and new songs, each one met with enthusiastic applause from the crowd. The band’s stage presence was undeniable, with each member performing with energy and passion. Guitarists Trevor Peres and Kenny Andrews played with skill and precision, while bassist Terry Butler and drummer Donald Tardy provided a solid rhythm section.

The Encore

After an hour and a half of intense metal, Obituary left the stage to thunderous applause. But the crowd wasn’t ready to let them go just yet. Chants of “one more song” filled the room, and the band didn’t disappoint. They returned to the stage for an encore, playing two more songs to the delight of the audience.

The Verdict

Overall, Obituary’s performance at the Mercury Ballroom was a triumph. The band’s energy and passion were infectious, and the audience was completely engaged from start to finish. If you have the chance to see Obituary live, don’t miss it.

Mercury Ballroom live events Obituary concert Louisville US live music venues Mercury Ballroom ticket sales Obituary tour dates USA