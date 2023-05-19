Obituary Performs Live at The Fonda Theatre in California, USA

LIVE: Obituary at The Fonda Theatre in California

Introduction

On the evening of September 25th, 2021, The Fonda Theatre in California was packed with metalheads eagerly waiting for the legendary death metal band, Obituary. The band was set to perform their classic album, “Slowly We Rot,” in its entirety, along with some of their greatest hits. The excitement and anticipation were palpable as fans eagerly waited for the show to begin.

The Opening Acts

The night started with two opening acts, Exmortus and Death Angel. Exmortus, a thrash metal band from Whittier, California, set the tone for the night with their high-energy performance. Their blend of thrash and neoclassical metal was a perfect warm-up for the headlining act. Death Angel, a thrash metal band from San Francisco, California, followed with an explosive performance that got the crowd even more pumped up for Obituary.

Obituary Takes the Stage

As the lights went out, the crowd erupted in cheers as the members of Obituary took the stage. The band wasted no time and launched into the opening track of “Slowly We Rot,” “Internal Bleeding.” The energy in the room was electric as the band played through the album, track by track. Each song was met with raucous applause and headbanging from the crowd.

The band’s performance was flawless, with each member delivering a masterful performance. John Tardy’s vocals were as powerful as ever, and Trevor Peres and Kenny Andrews’ guitar work was nothing short of incredible. The rhythm section, consisting of Terry Butler on bass and Donald Tardy on drums, provided a thunderous backbone to the performance.

Highlights of the Set

As the band played through “Slowly We Rot,” it was clear that the album was a fan favorite. However, there were a few tracks that stood out as highlights of the set. “Gates to Hell” was a particular standout, with its catchy riff and memorable chorus. “Suffocation” was another standout track, with its crushing riffs and intense vocals.

After playing through “Slowly We Rot,” the band took a short break before returning to the stage for an encore. The encore was a mix of classic Obituary tracks, including “Chopped in Half,” “Cause of Death,” and “Slowly We Rot.” The crowd went wild during the encore, and the band delivered a performance that will be remembered for years to come.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Obituary’s performance at The Fonda Theatre was a night to remember. The band’s performance was flawless, and the crowd was energized and enthusiastic throughout the entire set. It’s clear that Obituary’s music has stood the test of time, and their influence on the death metal genre is undeniable. If you’re a fan of metal music, Obituary is a band that you don’t want to miss.

