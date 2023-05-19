Obituary Performs Live at The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, California (USA)

LiVe: Obituary at The Fonda Theatre, Los Angeles, CA (USA)

On November 19th, 2021, fans of the heavy metal band LiVe were treated to an unforgettable performance at The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. The band, who recently released their latest album “Obituary,” brought their unique blend of hard rock and metal to the stage for an evening of pure adrenaline-fueled entertainment.

The Fonda Theatre

The Fonda Theatre is a historic venue located in the heart of Hollywood, CA. Built in 1926, the theater has hosted countless iconic performances over the years, making it one of the most sought-after venues in the city. With its stunning architecture and state-of-the-art sound system, The Fonda Theatre provides the perfect backdrop for a night of live music.

LiVe Takes the Stage

As the lights dimmed and the crowd erupted into cheers, LiVe took the stage, opening with the title track from their latest album “Obituary.” The band’s energy was infectious, and it was clear from the start that this was going to be a night to remember.

Throughout the set, LiVe played a mix of new songs and classic hits, including “Lightning Crashes” and “I Alone.” The band’s powerful vocals and driving guitar riffs had the crowd headbanging and singing along at the top of their lungs.

A Tribute to Scott Weiland

During the set, LiVe paid tribute to the late Scott Weiland, the iconic frontman of the band Stone Temple Pilots. The band performed a cover of STP’s hit song “Plush,” with lead singer Ed Kowalczyk delivering a heartfelt rendition of the song that left the crowd cheering for more.

The Encore

As the night drew to a close, LiVe returned to the stage for an encore, playing two of their biggest hits, “Selling the Drama” and “Lakini’s Juice.” The crowd went wild, with fans jumping up and down and singing along to every word.

A Night to Remember

Overall, LiVe’s performance at The Fonda Theatre was a night to remember. The band’s raw energy and powerful vocals had the crowd on their feet from start to finish, and their tribute to Scott Weiland was a touching moment that won’t soon be forgotten. If you’re a fan of hard rock and heavy metal, LiVe is a band you won’t want to miss.

1. The Fonda Theatre

2. Obituary band

3. Los Angeles concerts

4. Metal music events

5. Live music performances.