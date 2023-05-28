Obituary Performs Live at the Mercury Ballroom in Louisville, USA

LIVE: Obituary at Mercury Ballroom, Louisville, United States (US)

Introduction

Obituary, the legendary death metal band known for their heavy and aggressive sound, performed live at the Mercury Ballroom in Louisville, United States (US) on Friday night. Fans of the band were excited to see them perform live after a long hiatus and the band did not disappoint.

Performance

The band kicked off their performance with their hit song “Redneck Stomp” which immediately got the crowd headbanging and moshing. Obituary’s signature sound was on full display with the deep growling vocals of John Tardy and the intricate guitar riffs of Trevor Peres and Kenny Andrews.

The band played a mix of old and new songs, including “Slowly We Rot”, “Chopped in Half” and “Ten Thousand Ways to Die”. The crowd sang along to every word and cheered as the band played some of their most popular songs.

The energy in the Mercury Ballroom was electric as Obituary continued to play hit after hit. The band’s performance was tight and flawless, with each member showcasing their incredible skill on their respective instruments.

Towards the end of the show, the band played “Sentence Day”, the lead single from their latest album “Obituary”. The song was well received by the crowd and showed that the band’s sound has evolved while still maintaining their signature style.

Conclusion

Overall, Obituary’s performance at the Mercury Ballroom was a huge success. The band proved that they are still at the top of their game and can deliver an incredible live performance. Fans of the band were thrilled to see them back on stage and will undoubtedly be eagerly awaiting their next tour.

If you’re a fan of death metal and haven’t seen Obituary live, you’re missing out on one of the best live shows in the genre. Keep an eye out for their next tour and don’t miss the chance to see them live.

