Obituary Performs Live at The Rave in Wisconsin, US

LIVE: Obituary at The Rave, Wisconsin, WI, United States, US

Introduction

Fans of death metal were in for a treat on Saturday night as legendary band Obituary took to the stage at The Rave in Wisconsin, WI. The band played a set packed with hits from their extensive back catalog, as well as some new material that left the crowd wanting more.

The Venue

The Rave is a historic venue that has hosted some of the biggest names in music over the years. Located in the heart of downtown Milwaukee, it has a capacity of over 4,000 and boasts state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems. The venue’s unique architecture and design make it a popular destination for music lovers from across the region.

The Performance

Obituary took to the stage just after 9 pm to a rapturous reception from the crowd. The band kicked off their set with “Redneck Stomp,” a classic track from their 1994 album “World Demise.” The energy in the room was palpable as the band launched into the song’s heavy riffs and thunderous drum beats.

Throughout the night, Obituary played a mix of old and new material, including tracks from their most recent album, “Obituary.” The band’s signature sound, with its crushing guitars and guttural vocals, was on full display, and the crowd responded with enthusiasm.

Highlights of the set included “Slowly We Rot,” a fan favorite from the band’s 1989 debut album of the same name, and “Ten Thousand Ways to Die,” a track from their 2016 album “Obituary.” The band closed out the night with “Chopped in Half,” another classic from their early days that had the crowd moshing and headbanging until the final notes rang out.

The Verdict

Overall, Obituary’s performance at The Rave was a triumph. The band proved that they are still at the top of their game after more than three decades in the music industry, and their fans were left satisfied and wanting more. The Rave provided the perfect backdrop for the band’s intense and powerful sound, and the crowd was fully engaged from start to finish.

If you’re a fan of death metal or heavy music in general, Obituary is a band that should be on your radar. Their live shows are not to be missed, and their extensive back catalog is a testament to their enduring popularity and influence in the genre. Keep an eye out for upcoming tour dates and make sure to catch them live if you get the chance.

Live music at The Rave, Wisconsin Concerts at The Rave, Wisconsin Events at The Rave, Wisconsin Nightlife at The Rave, Wisconsin Performance venue in Wisconsin, US