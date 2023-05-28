Obituary Performs Live at The Rave in Wisconsin, USA

LIVE: Obituary Performs at The Rave in Wisconsin, WI

On Friday night, metalheads flocked to The Rave in Wisconsin to witness Obituary perform live. The show was a part of the band’s “Inked in Blood” tour, which has been making its way across the United States over the past few weeks.

The Venue

The Rave is a historic venue located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. It was originally built in 1926 as a movie palace and has since been converted into a concert venue. The Rave has hosted many famous musicians over the years, including Nirvana, Pearl Jam, and Green Day.

The Crowd

The crowd at The Rave was made up of die-hard metal fans. Many were dressed in black and had tattoos covering their arms and chests. The atmosphere was electric, with fans screaming and moshing as Obituary took the stage.

The Performance

Obituary took the stage to thunderous applause and immediately launched into their first song. The band’s signature sound filled the venue as the crowd went wild. Obituary played a mix of old and new songs, including “Chopped in Half” and “Visions in My Head.”

The band’s performance was flawless, with each member showing off their impressive skills. John Tardy’s vocals were particularly impressive, as he effortlessly switched between guttural growls and high-pitched screams.

The Setlist

Obituary played a total of 14 songs during their set. Here’s the full setlist:

Stinkupuss Internal Bleeding Chopped in Half Turned Inside Out Dying Back to One Dead Silence Visions in My Head Inked in Blood Violence Slowly We Rot Don’t Care Find the Arise Turned to Stone

The Verdict

Overall, Obituary put on an amazing show at The Rave. The band’s energy was infectious, and the crowd was fully engaged from start to finish. If you’re a fan of metal music, Obituary is a must-see live act.

