Obituary: Remembering Maple Park IL Native Nicole Jones after her Passing

Nicole Jonutz Death: A Tragic Loss for Maple Park, Illinois

Nicole Jones Obituary

The residents of Maple Park, Illinois were left in shock and disbelief with the sudden passing of one of their beloved community members, Nicole Jonutz. On January 16, 2021, Nicole passed away from complications due to COVID-19. She was only 32 years old.

Early Life and Education

Nicole was born on May 3, 1988, in Maple Park, Illinois. She grew up in the small town and attended Kaneland High School. After graduating in 2006, she attended Northern Illinois University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in communications.

Career and Community Involvement

After college, Nicole pursued a career in advertising and marketing. She worked for several companies in the Chicago area, including Leo Burnett and Ogilvy. Despite her busy work schedule, she always found time to give back to her community. She was a member of the Maple Park Lions Club and volunteered at local events, including the annual Fall Festival.

A Loving Wife and Mother

Nicole met her husband, John Jonutz, while they were both attending Northern Illinois University. They married in 2013 and had two children, a daughter and a son. Nicole was a devoted wife and mother, always putting her family first.

A Life Cut Short

Nicole’s sudden passing has left a void in the hearts of her family, friends, and community. She was a kind and generous person who always had a smile on her face. Her love for Maple Park was evident in everything she did, and she will be deeply missed.

Nicole Jones Funeral Arrangements

A funeral service for Nicole Jonutz will be held on January 22, 2021, at Yurs Funeral Home in St. Charles, Illinois. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance is limited to immediate family members only. However, the service will be live-streamed on the funeral home’s website for those who cannot attend in person.

Remembering Nicole Jonutz

As the Maple Park community mourns the loss of Nicole Jonutz, they are reminded of her kindness, generosity, and love for her hometown. Her legacy will live on through the memories she leaves behind and the impact she had on those who knew her.

