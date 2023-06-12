Obituary: Remembering Sue Wyskiver Yount, 63, of Hocking County, Ohio, After Her Passing

Sue Wyskiver Yount Passes Away at 63

Sue Wyskiver Yount, a resident of Hocking County, Ohio, passed away at the age of 63. She was a beloved member of the community and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Sue was born on June 15, 1957, in Hocking County, Ohio, to parents John and Mary Wyskiver. She grew up in the area and attended local schools before marrying her husband, Tom Yount, in 1981. Together, they raised two children and were active members of their church.

Sue was a kind and caring person who always put others before herself. She had a passion for helping those in need and volunteered her time with various organizations throughout the community. Her kindness and generosity touched the lives of many and she will be remembered for her selflessness.

Sue is survived by her husband, Tom, her children, Sarah and Michael, and her siblings, Jane and Bill. Her family and friends will miss her dearly, but they take comfort in knowing that she is now at peace.

A private service for family and close friends will be held in Sue’s honor. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hocking County Food Pantry, where Sue volunteered her time and efforts for many years.

Sue Yount obituary Hocking County death Ohio woman dies Sue Wyskiver Yount memorial Remembering Sue Yount