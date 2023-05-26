Obituary: Remembering the Life of Evelyn Gurney, a Reedsburg Student and Hockey Player Who Has Passed Away

Evelyn Gurney Passed Away at the Age of 16

The community of Reedsburg, Wisconsin is mourning the loss of Evelyn Gurney, a 16-year-old student and hockey player who passed away on Sunday, November 7th. Evelyn was a beloved member of the Reedsburg High School community and a talented athlete who will be deeply missed by her friends, family, and teammates.

Evelyn Gurney was born on January 10th, 2005 in Reedsburg, Wisconsin. She was the daughter of John and Lisa Gurney and had two older sisters, Emily and Sarah. Evelyn grew up in Reedsburg and attended Reedsburg High School, where she was an active member of the student body and a standout athlete.

Evelyn was passionate about hockey from a young age and played for the Reedsburg Area Hockey Association. She was a skilled player who loved to compete and was always eager to improve her skills. She was a valued member of her team and was known for her positive attitude, hard work, and dedication to the sport.

In addition to hockey, Evelyn was also involved in other extracurricular activities, including music and theater. She had a beautiful singing voice and participated in the school choir and musical productions. She was also a member of the drama club and enjoyed performing on stage.

Evelyn was a kind, caring, and compassionate person who had a positive impact on everyone who knew her. She was a loyal friend who was always there to offer support and encouragement. She had a bright future ahead of her and was beloved by everyone who knew her.

Evelyn Gurney passed away on Sunday, November 7th, 2021. Her passing was sudden and unexpected, and has left her family, friends, and community in shock and grief. Her loss is a tragic reminder of how precious life is and how important it is to cherish the time we have with our loved ones.

Evelyn’s family has requested privacy during this difficult time. The Reedsburg community has rallied around the Gurney family, offering their condolences and support in any way they can.

Evelyn Gurney was a proud member of the Reedsburg community and a dedicated student and athlete. She was a shining example of the kind of young person we should all strive to be: hardworking, compassionate, and driven to succeed. Her loss is a tragedy for her family, friends, and community. She will be deeply missed, but her memory will live on in the hearts and minds of those who knew and loved her.

