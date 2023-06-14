Obituary: Remembering the Life of Frank Thauberger, Mayor of Balgonie

Frank Thauberger, Town of Balgonie’s Mayor, Passes Away

According to the Frank Thauberger obituary, the beloved mayor of the Town of Balgonie has passed away. Thauberger was a dedicated public servant who served as mayor for several years, working tirelessly to improve the community he loved.

Thauberger was known for his kind-hearted nature and his commitment to his constituents. He was a leader who worked collaboratively with others to achieve common goals, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

The Town of Balgonie has announced that they will be holding a public memorial service in honor of Thauberger’s life and legacy. The details of the service will be announced at a later date.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to Thauberger’s family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. He will be remembered fondly for his dedication to the Town of Balgonie and his unwavering commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of those around him.

