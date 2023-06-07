Obituary: Remembering the Life of Jim Gordon and the Cause of His Death







Jim Gordon Obituary

Jim Gordon

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Jim Gordon.

Jim Gordon was a legendary drummer who played with some of the biggest names in music, including Eric Clapton, The Beach Boys, and Steely Dan. He was also a sought-after session musician, contributing to countless recordings throughout his career.

Tragically, Jim Gordon’s life was cut short due to mental illness. He was diagnosed with schizophrenia and in 1983, while suffering from a severe episode, he killed his mother with a hammer. He was found not guilty by reason of insanity and spent the rest of his life in a mental institution.

Jim Gordon’s legacy as a musician will live on through his incredible contributions to music. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Jim Gordon.





