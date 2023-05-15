Obituary: Remembering the Life of Kees Broos, Who Has Passed Away

Kees Broos Obituary: A Life Dedicated to Art and Culture

Kees Broos, a prominent figure in the world of art and culture, passed away on June 10, 2021, at the age of 72. He was a passionate advocate for art, and his contributions to the field will be deeply missed.

Early Life and Education

Born in Breda, Netherlands, in 1949, Kees Broos developed a deep appreciation for art at an early age. He went on to study art history at Leiden University, where he earned his master’s degree.

Professional Career

After completing his education, Broos worked as a curator at various museums in the Netherlands, including the Van Abbemuseum in Eindhoven and the Stedelijk Museum in Amsterdam. He was known for his innovative and thought-provoking exhibitions, which often challenged traditional notions of art and culture.

In 1995, Broos was appointed as the director of the Dutch Cultural Institute in New York, where he worked to promote Dutch art and culture in the United States. He remained in this position until 2001, when he was appointed as the director of the Netherlands Institute for Cultural Heritage. In this role, he was responsible for preserving and promoting the country’s cultural heritage, including its art, architecture, and historical sites.

Legacy

Kees Broos was a true visionary, and his contributions to the world of art and culture will have a lasting impact. He was a passionate advocate for the arts, and his innovative exhibitions and programs helped to shape the cultural landscape of the Netherlands and beyond.

Broos was also a respected author and scholar, and his writings on art and culture have been widely read and cited. He was a frequent lecturer and guest speaker at universities and museums around the world, and his insights and perspectives were highly valued by his colleagues and peers.

Throughout his career, Broos worked tirelessly to promote understanding and appreciation of art and culture, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of artists, curators, and scholars around the world.

Conclusion

Kees Broos will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and colleagues, but his impact on the world of art and culture will endure. His commitment to promoting understanding and appreciation of the arts was unwavering, and his contributions to the field will continue to be celebrated for years to come.

