Obituary: Remembering Tina Joemat-Pettersson, Details of Her Passing and Cause of Death

Tina Joemat-Pettersson, former South African Minister of Energy, dies at 61

Tina Joemat-Pettersson, a prominent politician and former Minister of Energy in South Africa, has passed away at the age of 61. She died on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at a hospital in Cape Town after a long illness.

Joemat-Pettersson was a member of the African National Congress (ANC) and served as Minister of Energy from 2014 to 2017. During her tenure, she oversaw the country’s nuclear power program, promoted renewable energy sources, and worked towards reducing carbon emissions. She was also a strong advocate for gender equality and women’s rights.

Born on December 9, 1959, in Beaufort West, Western Cape, Joemat-Pettersson started her political career as a youth activist in the ANC during the apartheid era. She later became a Member of Parliament and held various positions in the government, including Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries.

Joemat-Pettersson’s passing has been mourned by her colleagues, friends, and supporters. President Cyril Ramaphosa described her as a “dedicated public servant who served our country with distinction.”

The cause of Tina Joemat-Pettersson’s death has not been disclosed. However, her legacy as a trailblazer and advocate for a better South Africa will be remembered for years to come.

South African politics ANC government officials Energy and mineral resources Women in politics Obituaries and death notices