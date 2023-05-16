Obituary: Renowned DJ Erick Morillo Passes Away in Florida

DJ Erick Morillo Found Dead in Florida

The music industry has lost a true legend with the passing of DJ Erick Morillo. The 49-year-old DJ was found dead in his home in Miami Beach, Florida on September 1, 2020. The news of his sudden and tragic death has shocked and saddened fans all around the world.

Early Life and Career

Erick Morillo was born in New York City on March 26, 1971. He grew up in Colombia and New Jersey and began his DJ career in the early 1990s. He quickly gained fame and recognition for his unique sound that blended elements of house, techno, and Latin rhythms. His biggest hits include “I Like to Move It” and “Live Your Life”. He was also the founder of the record label Subliminal Records.

Controversies and Legal Troubles

Despite his immense talent and success, Erick Morillo’s life was not without its share of controversies and legal troubles. In 2013, he was arrested and charged with sexual battery after a woman accused him of assaulting her in his hotel room. He denied the allegations and the case was eventually dismissed due to lack of evidence. In 2020, just a few months before his death, he was arrested and charged with domestic violence after allegedly assaulting his former girlfriend.

Tributes and Condolences

The news of Erick Morillo’s death has sparked an outpouring of tributes and condolences from his fans and fellow musicians. DJ David Guetta tweeted, “Sad to hear the news of Erick Morillo. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.” DJ Chuckie wrote, “No words. Erick Morillo was a legendary DJ and producer who inspired so many people around the world. Rest in peace brother.” DJ Armin van Buuren also expressed his condolences, saying, “I’m shocked and saddened to hear about the passing of Erick Morillo. He was a true pioneer and inspiration to many in the dance music industry.”

Legacy and Influence

Erick Morillo’s death is a great loss to the music industry. He was a true pioneer and innovator who pushed the boundaries of dance music and inspired countless musicians and DJs around the world. His unique sound and style will continue to influence and inspire generations to come. Rest in peace, Erick Morillo.

Conclusion

The sudden and tragic death of Erick Morillo has left a void in the music industry that can never be filled. His contributions to the world of dance music are immeasurable, and his legacy will live on forever. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.

DJ Erick Morillo cause of death Erick Morillo’s impact on the music industry Erick Morillo’s rise to fame as a DJ Tributes to Erick Morillo from fellow DJs and fans Erick Morillo’s legacy in electronic dance music (EDM)