Obituary: Retired NASA Astronaut Clayson Anderson Passes Away

Clayson Anderson, Retired NASA Astronaut, Passes Away at Age 62

On August 5th, 2021, Clayson Anderson, a retired NASA astronaut, passed away at the age of 62. Anderson was born in 1958 in Nebraska and grew up on a farm. He graduated from Hastings College in 1980 with a degree in physics and went on to earn a master’s degree in aerospace engineering from Iowa State University.

Anderson joined NASA in 1998 as part of the 17th class of astronaut candidates. He flew on two space shuttle missions, STS-117 and STS-131, and spent a total of 38 days in space. Anderson retired from NASA in 2013 after 15 years of service.

In addition to his career as an astronaut, Anderson was also a talented musician and played the guitar and mandolin. He was known for performing music in space during his missions.

Anderson is survived by his wife and two children. He will be remembered for his contributions to space exploration and his passion for music.

