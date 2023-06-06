Obituary: Rex Goodell, Emily Goodell, and Hayes Morgheim Pass Away in Grand Island, NE.

Rex Goodell, Emily Goodell, and Hayes Morgheim Obituary

On September 28, 2021, Rex Goodell, his wife Emily Goodell, and their friend Hayes Morgheim passed away tragically in a car accident in Grand Island, NE.

Rex was born on August 10, 1975, in Omaha, NE. He was a devoted husband, father, and friend. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, hunting, and fishing. Rex had a passion for cars and was an avid collector. He worked as a mechanic for over 20 years and was well-respected in his field.

Emily was born on June 5, 1977, in Lincoln, NE. She was a loving wife, mother, and friend. Emily had a talent for art and enjoyed painting and drawing. She loved to read and often shared her favorite books with her friends and family. Emily worked as a nurse for many years and was known for her compassion and dedication to her patients.

Hayes was born on March 23, 1982, in Kearney, NE. He was a loyal friend and had a contagious sense of humor. Hayes loved to travel and had visited many countries around the world. He was a talented musician and played in several local bands. Hayes worked as a software engineer and was highly respected in his profession.

Rex, Emily, and Hayes will be deeply missed by their families, friends, and all who knew them. Their kindness, generosity, and love will never be forgotten.

A memorial service will be held on October 5, 2021, at 2:00 PM at the First United Methodist Church in Grand Island, NE.

Grand Island NE obituaries Rex Goodell funeral services Emily Goodell cause of death Hayes Morgheim obituary Condolences for the Goodell and Morgheim families