Obituary Rocks The Rave in Milwaukee, United States – Live Performance

Losing a Legend: Obituary Rocks The Rave in Milwaukee

On a chilly night in Milwaukee, metal fans gathered at The Rave to pay tribute to one of the genre’s most iconic bands. Obituary, hailing from Florida, has been a staple in the death metal scene since the late 1980s. Their unique blend of thrash and death metal has garnered them fans all over the world, and their live shows are a testament to their enduring popularity.

The Opening Acts

The night started off with local bands opening for Obituary, including Morta Skuld and Micawber. These bands set the tone for the night, and the crowd was already hyped up by the time Obituary took the stage. The energy in the room was palpable, and it was clear that everyone was there for one reason: to pay homage to one of metal’s greats.

Obituary Takes the Stage

As soon as the lights went down, the crowd erupted into cheers and applause. Obituary took the stage, and the first notes of “Redneck Stomp” filled the room. The band’s signature sound was on full display, and it was clear that they had lost none of their intensity over the years.

Throughout the night, Obituary played a mix of old and new songs, including “Slowly We Rot,” “Chopped in Half,” and “A Lesson in Vengeance.” The crowd sang along to every word, and the mosh pit was a whirlwind of bodies as fans let loose and celebrated the band’s legacy.

A Bittersweet Moment

As the night drew to a close, Obituary played their final song, “Internal Bleeding.” The crowd cheered and applauded, but there was also a sense of sadness in the air. Obituary has been a part of the metal community for over three decades, and the thought of them hanging up their instruments is a tough pill to swallow.

However, it’s important to remember that Obituary’s music will live on forever. Their influence on the death metal genre is undeniable, and their legacy will continue to inspire generations of metal fans to come.

A Night to Remember

Overall, the Obituary concert at The Rave was a night to remember. The band’s energy and intensity were on full display, and the crowd’s enthusiasm was infectious. It was a fitting tribute to one of metal’s greats, and a reminder of the impact that Obituary has had on the genre.

As the crowd filed out of The Rave, there was a sense of camaraderie and community among the metal fans. Everyone had been a part of something special that night, and it was clear that Obituary’s music had brought them all together.

