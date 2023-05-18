Obituary Rocks the Stage at The UC Theatre Live Concert

Live Concert: Obituary at The UC Theatre

If you’re a fan of death metal, then Obituary needs no introduction. The band has been a mainstay in the genre since the late 80s and continues to deliver crushing riffs and punishing vocals. On a recent tour, Obituary stopped in Berkeley, California to play at The UC Theatre, and it was a night to remember.

The Venue

The UC Theatre is a historic venue that has been around since the 1920s. Originally a movie theatre, it was converted into a music venue in the 90s and has since played host to countless bands and artists. The venue has a capacity of around 1,400, and the stage is situated at the end of a long, narrow room. This creates an intimate atmosphere that is perfect for heavy music.

The Crowd

The crowd at The UC Theatre was a mix of old and young metalheads, all there to see Obituary do what they do best. There were plenty of leather jackets, band t-shirts, and long hair on display, and the energy in the room was palpable. As soon as the band took the stage, the crowd erupted into a frenzy, and the mosh pit kicked into high gear.

The Setlist

Obituary played a mix of old and new material, pleasing both longtime fans and those who may have only recently discovered the band. They opened with “Redneck Stomp” from their 2005 album “Frozen in Time,” and followed it up with “Threatening Skies” from their 1997 album “Back from the Dead.” The band then played a few tracks from their most recent album, “Obituary,” including “Brave” and “Sentence Day.” But it was the classic tracks like “Slowly We Rot” and “Chopped in Half” that really got the crowd going.

The Performance

Obituary is known for their high-energy live performances, and they did not disappoint at The UC Theatre. Vocalist John Tardy’s guttural growls were as fierce as ever, and the rest of the band was tight and precise. Guitarists Trevor Peres and Kenny Andrews traded solos and riffed off each other seamlessly, while bassist Terry Butler and drummer Donald Tardy held down the rhythm section with ease. The band members may be in their 50s now, but they still have the same fire and passion for their music as they did when they first started out.

The Atmosphere

The atmosphere at The UC Theatre was electric. The sound was loud and clear, and the lighting added to the overall mood of the show. The mosh pit was a swirling mass of bodies, and the crowd surfing was frequent. The band members themselves were clearly enjoying the show, smiling and interacting with the crowd between songs. There was a sense of camaraderie in the room, as if everyone there was part of a larger community of metal fans.

The Verdict

If you’re a fan of death metal, then seeing Obituary live is a must. Their performance at The UC Theatre was a masterclass in heavy music, and the crowd was with them every step of the way. The band may have been around for over 30 years, but they’re still as relevant as ever, and their live shows are a testament to that fact. If you get the chance to see Obituary live, don’t pass it up.

