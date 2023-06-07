Obituary: Sports Broadcasting Consultant Dave Brown of KRGV South Texas Passes Away

Obituary: Dave Brown, KRGV South Texas Sports Broadcasting Consultant, Passes Away

Dave Brown, a renowned Sports Broadcasting Consultant associated with KRGV in South Texas, has passed away. He was a beloved figure in the sports broadcasting industry, known for his dedication, passion, and expertise.

Throughout his career, Brown worked tirelessly to bring sports news and analysis to the people of South Texas. He was a valued member of the KRGV team, where he contributed to the growth and success of the network.

Brown was widely respected for his deep knowledge of sports and his ability to provide insightful commentary and analysis. He was a trusted advisor to many in the industry, and his presence will be sorely missed.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Brown was a kind and generous person who cared deeply about his family, friends, and community. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who always put the needs of others first.

The loss of Dave Brown is a great loss to the sports broadcasting industry and to the community of South Texas. He will be remembered fondly by all those who had the privilege of knowing him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.

