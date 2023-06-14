Obituary: Stan Savran, Renowned Pittsburgh Steelers Commentator and “Stan Song” Creator, Passes Away

Stan Savran – Pittsburgh Steelers Commentator, Passes Away

Stan Savran, the beloved Pittsburgh sports commentator, known for his witty commentary and signature song, “Stan Song,” has passed away.

Savran was a fixture in the Pittsburgh sports community for decades, providing insightful analysis and colorful commentary on the city’s beloved sports teams, particularly the Pittsburgh Steelers. His “Stan Song” became a beloved anthem for Steelers fans, and his infectious personality and passion for sports made him a beloved figure in the community.

Savran’s contributions to Pittsburgh sports journalism will be greatly missed, but his legacy will continue to live on through the countless fans he inspired over the years. Rest in peace, Stan Savran.

1) Pittsburgh sports commentator

2) Sports talk radio host

3) Pittsburgh sports personality

4) Sports journalist

5) Pittsburgh Steelers analyst