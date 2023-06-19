Obituary – The Economist – June 10th-16th 2023 – 081

The world has lost a visionary leader, a true statesman and a tireless advocate for justice and equality. John Smith, the former president of the United States, passed away peacefully last week at the age of 78.

Smith was a man of integrity, courage and conviction. He dedicated his life to public service, working tirelessly to improve the lives of ordinary people and to promote peace and stability in the world. Throughout his long and distinguished career, he remained true to his ideals and never wavered in his commitment to making the world a better place.

Born in Chicago in 1945, Smith graduated from Harvard Law School in 1970 and went on to become a successful lawyer and civil rights activist. He was elected to the US Senate in 1980 and served with distinction for 12 years before being elected president in 1992.

As president, Smith tackled some of the most pressing issues of his time, including poverty, inequality, climate change and international terrorism. He championed progressive policies that helped to lift millions out of poverty and to create a more just and equitable society. He also worked tirelessly to strengthen America’s alliances and to promote peace and stability in the world.

Throughout his life, Smith remained a humble and compassionate man who never lost touch with his roots. He was deeply committed to his faith, his family and his community, and he inspired countless others to follow in his footsteps.

John Smith will be remembered as a true giant of American politics and a global leader who made a profound impact on the world. His legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of all those who knew him and were touched by his life and work.

