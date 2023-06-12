Obituary: The Passing of Kevin King in Newfoundland and Labrador, What Caused Kevin King’s Death?

Kevin King Obituary in Newfoundland and Labrador
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kevin King on [date] at the age of [age]. Kevin was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, and friend to many.
Kevin was born and raised in [city/town], Newfoundland and Labrador. He attended [school/university] and later pursued a career in [profession]. He was admired by his colleagues and clients for his excellent work ethics and dedication.
Kevin was a loving husband to [spouse], and a devoted father to [children]. He enjoyed spending time with his family, playing hockey with his friends, and fishing in his spare time.
Unfortunately, Kevin’s life was cut short due to [cause of death]. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
A funeral service will be held on [date] at [location] to celebrate Kevin’s life and mourn his passing. Our condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.
Rest in peace, Kevin. You will always be remembered.
- Kevin King funeral services
- Kevin King obituary announcement
- Kevin King memorial fund
- Condolences for Kevin King’s family
- Kevin King’s legacy in Newfoundland and Labrador