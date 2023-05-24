Obituary: Toby Maykuth has passed away

Remembering Toby Maykuth: A Life of Dedication and Service

Toby Maykuth, a beloved member of the community, passed away on May 10th, 2021 at the age of 68. He was born on August 6th, 1952 in Chicago, Illinois to parents John and Mary Maykuth.

Early Life and Education

Toby grew up in a close-knit family and attended St. Ignatius College Prep in Chicago. He went on to study at Loyola University Chicago and earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

Career and Accomplishments

After college, Toby began his career in the banking industry. He worked for several major banks throughout his career, including Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase. Toby was known for his strong work ethic and dedication to his clients.

Outside of his professional career, Toby was also a dedicated volunteer. He served as a mentor for at-risk youth and was involved in several community organizations. Toby was passionate about making a difference in his community and was always willing to lend a helping hand.

Personal Life and Legacy

Toby was a devoted husband to his wife, Susan, and a loving father to his two children, Emily and Michael. He was also a proud grandfather to his three grandchildren.

Toby will be remembered for his kind heart, generosity, and unwavering commitment to serving others. He touched the lives of countless individuals throughout his life and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Final Thoughts

Toby Maykuth leaves behind a legacy of service and dedication to his community. His passing is a loss for those who knew him, but his memory will continue to inspire others to follow in his footsteps. Rest in peace, Toby.

