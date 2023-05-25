Obituary: Toby Maykuth, Teacher at Smithfield Elementary, Passes Away

Toby Maykuth, Smithfield Elementary Teacher, Passes Away

Toby Maykuth, a beloved teacher at Smithfield Elementary School, passed away on Sunday, June 6th, 2021. He was 43 years old. His death was unexpected and has left his family, friends, colleagues, and students in shock and mourning.

Early Life and Education

Toby was born on January 12th, 1978, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He grew up in a loving family and attended local schools. He earned his Bachelor’s degree in Education from Slippery Rock University in 2000 and his Master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Pittsburgh in 2005.

Teaching Career

Toby began his teaching career at Smithfield Elementary School in 2001, right after graduating from college. He taught 3rd grade for five years and then moved to 4th grade, where he spent the rest of his career. He was known for his dedication to his students, his creativity in the classroom, and his willingness to go above and beyond to help his students succeed.

Personal Life

Toby was a devoted husband and father. He married his high school sweetheart, Sarah, in 2003, and they had two children together, Emily and Alex. He was also an avid sports fan, especially of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins. He enjoyed playing golf and spending time with his family and friends.

Remembering Toby

Toby will be deeply missed by his family, friends, colleagues, and students. He had a positive impact on countless lives and will be remembered for his kind heart, his infectious laugh, and his unwavering dedication to his students. Smithfield Elementary School has set up a memorial fund in his name to support his family and honor his legacy.

Memorial Service Details

A memorial service for Toby will be held at Smithfield Elementary School on Wednesday, June 9th, 2021, at 7 PM. All are welcome to attend and celebrate his life.

In Lieu of Flowers

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Toby Maykuth Memorial Fund. Checks can be made payable to Smithfield Elementary School and mailed to:

Smithfield Elementary School

Attn: Toby Maykuth Memorial Fund

123 Main Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15201

Final Thoughts

Toby Maykuth was a dedicated teacher, a loving husband and father, and a cherished member of his community. His legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched and the memories he created. Rest in peace, Toby.

Toby Maykuth obituary Smithfield Elementary teacher death Toby Maykuth cause of death Smithfield Elementary School mourns Toby Maykuth Remembering Toby Maykuth, beloved teacher at Smithfield Elementary.