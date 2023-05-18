Obituary: University of Louisiana at Lafayette Water Skier Micky Geller Passes Away

Water Skier Micky Geller Dead: Obituary of a Legend

Micky Geller, a renowned water skier and member of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette team, passed away on July 25, 2021, at the age of 64. Geller had a long and illustrious career in the sport, and his death has left a void in the water skiing community.

Career Highlights

Geller was born in Miami, Florida, in 1957 and grew up near the water. He began water skiing at a young age and quickly developed a passion for the sport. In his early twenties, Geller began competing in water skiing tournaments and quickly rose to prominence.

Over the course of his career, Geller won numerous championships and set several records. He was a five-time national champion in slalom skiing and a three-time world champion in the same discipline. He also held the world record for slalom skiing at one point, with a score of 3.5 buoys at 10.75 meters.

In addition to his success in slalom skiing, Geller was also a skilled jumper and trick skier. He won the national championship in jumping in 1984 and was a member of the U.S. national team for several years.

Contributions to the Sport

Geller’s impact on the sport of water skiing extended beyond his individual accomplishments. He was a beloved member of the water skiing community and was known for his generosity and sportsmanship.

Geller was also a dedicated coach and mentor, and he helped train numerous young skiers over the course of his career. He was a member of the coaching staff at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, where he helped lead the team to multiple national championships.

In addition to his coaching work, Geller was also a passionate advocate for the sport of water skiing. He worked tirelessly to promote the sport and to help it gain greater recognition and support.

Tributes and Remembrances

Geller’s death has been met with an outpouring of tributes and remembrances from the water skiing community. Many of his former teammates and competitors have shared stories of his kindness, generosity, and sportsmanship.

“He was a fierce competitor on the water, but off the water, he was one of the nicest guys you could ever meet,” said Bob LaPoint, a fellow water skier and longtime friend of Geller’s.

“He was always willing to help out his fellow skiers, whether it was with advice or just a kind word of encouragement,” said Karen Truelove, another former competitor and friend of Geller’s.

Geller’s contributions to the sport of water skiing will not be forgotten. His legacy will live on through the countless skiers he coached and mentored, as well as through the memories and stories shared by those who knew him.

Final Thoughts

Micky Geller was a true legend in the world of water skiing. His skill, sportsmanship, and dedication to the sport made him a beloved figure in the water skiing community, and his loss is deeply felt by all who knew him.

As we mourn his passing, we can take comfort in the knowledge that his legacy will endure. Micky Geller’s contributions to the sport of water skiing will continue to inspire and motivate skiers for generations to come.

1. Micky Geller water skiing accident

2. University of Louisiana at Lafayette water skiing team member death

3. Micky Geller obituary

4. Micky Geller tribute

5. Water skiing safety awareness