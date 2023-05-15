Obituary: VMXdN Foxhill team devastated by loss of Simon Mitchell

Simon Mitchell Obituary

Entire team at VMXdN Foxhill mourns the death of Simon Mitchell

The motocross world is mourning the loss of Simon Mitchell, who passed away on August 25, 2021. Mitchell was an accomplished rider and a beloved member of the VMXdN Foxhill team. His sudden death has left a deep void in the hearts of his family, friends, and fans.

A life dedicated to motocross

Mitchell was born on December 13, 1979, in Swindon, England. He grew up in a family of motocross enthusiasts and started riding at a young age. As he grew older, he became more and more passionate about the sport and began competing in local races.

In 2001, Mitchell joined the VMXdN Foxhill team and quickly made a name for himself as a talented rider. He competed in numerous races across the UK and Europe, and his skills on the track earned him a loyal following of fans.

A beloved member of the VMXdN Foxhill team

Mitchell’s time with the VMXdN Foxhill team was a defining period in his life. He was a dedicated rider who always gave his all on the track, but he was also a beloved member of the team off the track.

Mitchell’s teammates remember him as a kind, funny, and generous person who always had a smile on his face. He was a true team player who was always willing to lend a hand or offer words of encouragement to his fellow riders.

A sudden and tragic loss

Mitchell’s death came as a shock to everyone who knew him. He passed away suddenly on August 25, 2021, at the age of 41. His family, friends, and fans are devastated by his loss and are struggling to come to terms with the tragedy.

The VMXdN Foxhill team has released a statement expressing their sadness at Mitchell’s passing. They describe him as a “true legend of the sport” who will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him.

A legacy that will live on

Although Mitchell’s death is a heartbreaking loss for the motocross community, his legacy will live on. He inspired countless riders with his passion, dedication, and talent, and his impact on the sport will never be forgotten.

The VMXdN Foxhill team is planning to honor Mitchell’s memory by dedicating their upcoming races to him. They hope that this will be a fitting tribute to a rider who gave so much to the sport of motocross.

A message of condolences

The death of Simon Mitchell has left a deep void in the hearts of his family, friends, and fans. The motocross community is coming together to offer their condolences and support to those who knew and loved him.

To Mitchell’s family, the VMXdN Foxhill team, and the entire motocross community, we offer our deepest sympathies. We hope that you can find comfort in the memories of a beloved rider who will always be remembered for his passion, talent, and kind spirit.

