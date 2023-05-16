Obituary: Weston Eckert, Student Affairs Professional from Guelph ON, Passes Away

Weston Eckert Obituary: A Tribute to a Student Affairs Professional

Introduction

On the morning of August 16th, 2021, the student affairs community lost a beloved member, Weston Eckert. He was a dedicated and passionate professional who touched the lives of many students at the University of Guelph, where he served as the Assistant Director of Student Life. His sudden passing has left a void in the hearts of those who knew him, and he will be greatly missed.

Early Life and Education

Weston Eckert was born on May 19th, 1984, in Toronto, Ontario. He grew up in a loving family that instilled in him the values of hard work, empathy, and kindness. He attended the University of Toronto, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Sociology. He later pursued a Master’s degree in Higher Education Administration from the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education at the University of Toronto.

Career

After completing his master’s degree, Weston began his career in student affairs at the University of Guelph in 2011. He started as a Residence Life Coordinator, where he oversaw the programming and community-building efforts in residence halls. He later became the Assistant Director of Student Life, where he was responsible for coordinating orientation and transition programs for new students, supporting student organizations, and advising student government.

Weston was known for his unwavering commitment to student success. He believed in creating a supportive and inclusive environment where students could thrive academically, socially, and personally. He was a mentor and role model to many students, and his impact on their lives will be felt for years to come.

Personal Life

Weston was a kind and gentle soul who cared deeply about his family and friends. He had a great sense of humor and a contagious smile that could light up any room. He enjoyed traveling, reading, and spending time with his loved ones. He was a devoted partner to his husband, Michael, and a doting father to their two cats, Max and Ruby.

Legacy

Weston’s passing has left a profound impact on the student affairs community at the University of Guelph and beyond. He will be remembered for his kindness, compassion, and dedication to student success. His legacy will live on through the countless students he inspired and mentored throughout his career.

Conclusion

Weston Eckert was a remarkable individual who touched the lives of many. His passion for student affairs and his commitment to creating an inclusive and supportive environment for students will always be remembered. He will be greatly missed, but his legacy will continue to inspire and uplift those who knew him. Rest in peace, Weston.

