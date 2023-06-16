Obituary: York University Student Luba Polskaya Passes Away

Luba Polskaya: Remembering the Life of a Beloved York University Student

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Luba Polskaya, a student at York University. Luba was only 21 years old when she passed away on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021.

Luba was a dedicated and hard-working student who was pursuing a degree in Psychology. She was well-liked by her peers and professors alike, and her passion for learning and helping others was evident in everything she did.

Luba will be remembered for her infectious smile, kind heart, and unwavering determination. She was a shining light in the lives of everyone who knew her, and her loss has left a deep void in the hearts of many.

We extend our deepest sympathies to Luba’s family and friends during this difficult time. May her memory be a blessing to all who knew her.

Rest in peace, Luba Polskaya. You will be dearly missed.

