Obituary’s Full Performance at The UC Theatre [LIVE]

Obituary Rocks The UC Theatre

On a chilly evening in Berkeley, California, death metal veterans Obituary took the stage at The UC Theatre, leaving fans dazzled and wanting more. The band had been on a nationwide tour to promote their latest album, “Inked in Blood,” and the Berkeley show was a fitting end to their journey.

The Show Begins

As the lights dimmed and the crowd roared, Obituary took to the stage and launched into their opening number, “Brave.” This classic track from their 1997 album, “Back From The Dead,” set the tone for the rest of the night: heavy, powerful, and full of energy.

The band members, who have been playing together since 1984, were in top form. Vocalist John Tardy’s growling, aggressive voice filled the venue, while guitarist Trevor Peres and bassist Terry Butler provided the thundering rhythms that Obituary is known for. Drummer Donald Tardy, John’s brother, was a blur of motion behind his kit, pounding out intricate rhythms and driving the songs forward.

The Setlist

Obituary played a wide selection of their greatest hits, including “Slowly We Rot,” “Chopped in Half,” and “Turned Inside Out.” But they also made sure to include some newer material, such as “Centuries of Lies” and “Visions in My Head,” both from their latest album.

The band’s performance was tight and cohesive, with each member contributing to the overall sound. Trevor Peres’ guitar playing was particularly noteworthy, as he seamlessly shifted between heavy riffs and intricate solos.

The Crowd Goes Wild

As the night wore on, the crowd became more and more enthusiastic. Mosh pits opened up on the dance floor, and fans sang along to every word. John Tardy frequently engaged with the audience, encouraging them to shout and clap along with the music.

At one point, he even invited a fan to come on stage and sing a line from “Slowly We Rot.” The lucky fan, a young woman who had been standing near the front of the stage, belted out the lyrics with gusto, much to the delight of the crowd.

The Encore

After playing for nearly two hours, Obituary left the stage, but the crowd refused to let them go. Chants of “One more song!” echoed through the theater, and the band was soon back on stage, ready to deliver an encore.

They played two more songs, “Find The Arise” and “Ten Thousand Ways To Die,” both from “Inked in Blood.” The audience sang along, fists pumping in the air, until the very end.

The Aftermath

As the crowd filed out of The UC Theatre, it was clear that Obituary had put on an unforgettable show. Fans raved about the band’s energy and musicianship, and many said they were already looking forward to their next tour.

For Obituary, the Berkeley show was a fitting end to a successful tour. The band had played to sold-out crowds across the country, and their latest album had received critical acclaim. But despite their success, they remained humble and dedicated to their music.

As John Tardy told the crowd during the show, “We love you guys. We wouldn’t be here without you.” And with that, Obituary left the stage, leaving behind a lasting impression on everyone who had been lucky enough to witness their performance.

1. Tribute

2. Memorial

3. Eulogy

4. Funeral

5. Remembrance