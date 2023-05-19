Obituary’s Full Show at the UC Theatre in Berkeley, CA, USA: Live Performance

Heading: Introduction

On the 18th of September, 2019, the American rock band, The Menzingers, played a captivating show at the UC Theatre in Berkeley, California. The show was part of their Hello Exile tour, which was in support of their latest album of the same name. The Menzingers are known for their energetic live performances, and this show was no different. Unfortunately, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, live shows have been put on hold for the foreseeable future. In light of this, let’s take a look back at The Menzingers’ show at the UC Theatre.

Heading: The Venue

The UC Theatre is a historic music venue located in downtown Berkeley. The theatre originally opened in 1917 and was known as the Berkeley Cinema Palace. Throughout the years, the venue changed hands and underwent several renovations before being converted into a live music venue in 2016. Today, The UC Theatre is a popular spot for touring acts and local musicians alike. The venue has a capacity of 1,400 and features a large stage, state-of-the-art sound, and lighting systems.

Heading: The Menzingers

The Menzingers are a four-piece punk rock band hailing from Scranton, Pennsylvania. The band formed in 2006 and has since released six full-length albums. Their latest release, Hello Exile, was released on October 4th, 2019, just a few weeks after their show at the UC Theatre. The band is known for their passionate lyrics and high-energy live shows.

Heading: The Setlist

The Menzingers’ set at the UC Theatre was a mix of old favorites and new material from their latest album. The band started off with “America (You’re Freaking Me Out),” the lead single from Hello Exile. The crowd was immediately energized as the band launched into the song’s catchy chorus. The setlist also included fan favorites like “I Don’t Wanna Be An Asshole Anymore” and “Good Things.” The band closed out the night with “Lookers,” a powerful ballad that had the entire crowd singing along.

Heading: The Atmosphere

The atmosphere at the UC Theatre was electric. The crowd was a mix of die-hard fans and casual listeners, all united in their love of The Menzingers. The band’s energy was contagious, and the crowd was bouncing and singing along from start to finish. The venue’s state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems only added to the overall experience.

Heading: The Legacy

The Menzingers’ show at the UC Theatre will undoubtedly go down in history as one of their best performances. The band’s ability to connect with their audience and deliver a high-energy show is what sets them apart from other punk rock bands. Unfortunately, due to the ongoing pandemic, live shows have been put on hold for the foreseeable future. However, the legacy of The Menzingers and their Hello Exile tour lives on through recordings and memories of their live performances.

Heading: Conclusion

In conclusion, The Menzingers’ show at the UC Theatre was a night to remember. The band’s passion and energy were evident throughout their set, and the crowd responded in kind. The UC Theatre provided the perfect venue for the band to showcase their talents, and the state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems only added to the overall experience. While live shows are currently on hold, the legacy of The Menzingers and their Hello Exile tour will live on through recordings and memories of their live performances.

