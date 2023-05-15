Obituary’s Live Performance at El Corazon in Full HD-4k Quality

Obituary LIVE at El Corazon FULLHD-4k: A Night to Remember

On a chilly Friday evening, metalheads from all over Seattle gathered at the iconic El Corazon venue to witness the legendary death metal band Obituary perform live. The anticipation for this show had been building up for weeks, as fans eagerly waited to see one of the pioneers of the genre in action. And they were not disappointed.

The night kicked off with opening acts False Prophet and Dust Moth, both of whom did an excellent job of warming up the crowd. False Prophet, a local death metal band, delivered a high-energy performance that set the mood for the rest of the evening. Dust Moth, a post-metal band from Seattle, provided a refreshing change of pace with their melodic and atmospheric sound.

But it was Obituary that the fans had come to see, and as soon as they took the stage, the crowd erupted into a frenzy. The band wasted no time in launching into their set, which included classic tracks from their entire discography.

The sound quality was impeccable, with every guitar riff, every blast beat, and every guttural scream ringing out crystal clear. The lighting and stage setup added to the atmosphere, with a giant Obituary logo looming over the band and a backdrop of flickering flames and skulls.

The band members themselves were on top form, with John Tardy’s signature growls sending shivers down the spines of everyone in the audience. Guitarists Trevor Peres and Kenny Andrews shredded through their solos with precision and finesse, while bassist Terry Butler and drummer Donald Tardy held down the rhythm section with thunderous force.

Highlights of the set included crowd favorites like “Slowly We Rot,” “Chopped in Half,” and “Ten Thousand Ways to Die.” The band also played a few tracks from their latest album, which were received just as enthusiastically as their older material.

But perhaps the most memorable moment of the night came during the encore, when the band played “Cause of Death” in its entirety. This classic album is widely regarded as one of the greatest death metal albums of all time, and hearing it performed live was a true treat for fans.

As the show came to a close, the crowd was left sweaty, hoarse, and thoroughly satisfied. Obituary had proven that they are still one of the most powerful and influential bands in the death metal genre, over 30 years after their inception.

In conclusion, Obituary’s performance at El Corazon was a night to remember for all who attended. The band delivered a flawless set that showcased their incredible musicianship and unmatched energy. For those who missed out, the band’s upcoming tour dates are not to be missed. This is death metal at its finest, and Obituary is still leading the charge.

