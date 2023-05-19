Obituary’s Live Performance at Fonda Theatre in Full HD-4k.

Obituary [LIVE] at Fonda Theatre FULLHD-4k: A Night to Remember

On the night of May 17, 2019, the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles witnessed one of the most electrifying performances in recent memory. Obituary, the legendary death metal band from Florida, took the stage and delivered a show that left the crowd in awe. With their signature blend of crushing riffs, guttural vocals, and relentless energy, Obituary proved once again why they are one of the most important bands in the history of extreme music.

The concert was part of Obituary’s ongoing tour in support of their latest album, “Obituary”, which was released in 2017 to critical acclaim. The band, which formed in 1984, has been a fixture in the death metal scene for over three decades, and their influence can be heard in countless bands that have followed in their wake. However, Obituary is not content to rest on their laurels, and their latest album is a testament to their commitment to pushing the boundaries of their sound.

From the moment the lights went down and the band took the stage, it was clear that this was going to be a night to remember. The opening track, “Brave”, set the tone for the rest of the show, with its pounding drums and blistering guitar riffs. The crowd responded with a roar of approval, and the energy in the room was palpable.

The band quickly moved on to “Sentence Day”, another track from their latest album. The song’s chugging riffs and catchy chorus had the crowd headbanging in unison, and the band’s performance was flawless. Guitarists Trevor Peres and Ken Andrews traded punishing riffs and solos, while bassist Terry Butler and drummer Donald Tardy provided a rock-solid rhythm section.

Throughout the show, frontman John Tardy’s vocals were a force to be reckoned with. His guttural growls and screams were as powerful as ever, and he commanded the stage with an intensity that few can match. The band’s chemistry was evident, and their tightness and precision were a testament to their years of experience.

One of the highlights of the show was “Slowly We Rot”, the title track from Obituary’s debut album. The song is a classic of the death metal genre, and it has lost none of its power over the years. The crowd erupted as the band launched into the song’s iconic opening riff, and the pit became a frenzied mass of bodies. The band played with ferocity and passion, and the audience responded in kind.

Another standout moment came during “Internal Bleeding”, a track from Obituary’s second album, “Cause of Death”. The song’s eerie intro and thunderous riffing had the crowd in a trance, and when the chorus kicked in, the room erupted in a frenzy of moshing and headbanging. The band’s performance was flawless, and they played with a level of intensity that left no doubt as to their status as legends of the death metal scene.

As the show came to a close, Obituary treated the crowd to a few more of their classic tracks, including “Chopped in Half” and “Turned Inside Out”. The band’s energy never waned, and they played with the same intensity and passion as they had at the beginning of the show. When they finally left the stage, the crowd was left exhausted but exhilarated, and it was clear that they had witnessed something truly special.

In conclusion, Obituary’s performance at the Fonda Theatre was a tour de force of death metal that left no doubt as to the band’s status as one of the most important in the history of the genre. With their latest album, they have proven that they are still pushing the boundaries of their sound, and their live show is a testament to their commitment to delivering the most intense and powerful music possible. If you have the chance to see Obituary live, do not hesitate – it is an experience that you will never forget.

