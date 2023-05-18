Obituary’s Live Performance at William Randolph Hearst Greek Theatre in Full HD-4k

Obituary Delivers High-Octane Performance at William Randolph Hearst Greek Theatre

On the night of September 27, 2019, metalheads from all over California gathered at the William Randolph Hearst Greek Theatre in Berkeley to witness a legendary performance by death metal pioneers, Obituary. The band, consisting of John Tardy on vocals, Donald Tardy on drums, Trevor Peres and Kenny Andrews on guitars, and Terry Butler on bass, had come to town to promote their latest album, “Obituary”.

As the lights dimmed and the intro music began to play, the crowd erupted into cheers and applause. Obituary took the stage to thunderous applause and immediately launched into “Brave”, a song from their latest album. The energy in the theater was electric, and the band members were clearly feeding off of it.

The setlist for the night was a mix of old classics and new hits, with the band playing songs from throughout their career. Some of the highlights included “Slowly We Rot”, “Chopped in Half”, and “Ten Thousand Ways to Die”. The band’s performance was flawless, with each member playing their instrument with precision and passion.

One of the standout moments of the night came during the performance of “A Lesson in Vengeance”. As the band played the song’s signature riff, the crowd began to mosh and headbang in unison. The energy in the theater was so intense that it felt like the building was shaking. Obituary played with such intensity that it was impossible not to be swept up in their performance.

Another highlight of the show came during the encore, when the band played “Turned Inside Out”. The song’s crushing riffs and brutal vocals brought the crowd to a fever pitch, and even those who had been standing still all night were now jumping and screaming along with the band.

Throughout the night, Obituary proved that they are still one of the most powerful and influential bands in the death metal scene. Their music may be aggressive and brutal, but there is no denying the passion and skill that goes into every note they play.

As the show drew to a close, the band members took a moment to thank the crowd for their support. They spoke of their love for the metal community and their appreciation for the fans who had come out to see them. It was clear that Obituary is a band that truly cares about their fans and wants to give them the best possible experience at every show.

In conclusion, Obituary’s performance at the William Randolph Hearst Greek Theatre was a true masterpiece of metal music. The band played with such intensity and passion that it was impossible not to be swept up in their performance. If you are a fan of death metal, then you owe it to yourself to see Obituary live. They are a band that truly embodies the spirit of metal music, and their live shows are an experience that you will never forget.

