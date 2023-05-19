Obituary’s Performance of “Chopped in Half and Turned Inside Out” at UC Theatre in Berkeley, CA: A Disappointing Video

Review of Obituary’s performance of “Chopped in Half and Turned Inside Out” at UC Theatre in Berkeley, CA

As a fan of death metal, I was excited to attend Obituary’s performance of “Chopped in Half and Turned Inside Out” at UC Theatre in Berkeley, CA. However, the experience was a disappointment due to technical issues and poor production quality.

Technical Issues

From the start of the performance, it was clear that there were technical issues with the sound system. The vocals were muffled and difficult to understand, and the guitars were too loud and distorted, drowning out the drums and bass. The sound was so bad that it was difficult to tell which song was being played at any given time.

Additionally, there were issues with the lighting. The stage was poorly lit, making it difficult to see the band members clearly. The lighting effects were also confusing and distracting, with strobe lights flashing at random intervals.

Poor Production Quality

The production quality of the show was also lacking. The video screens on either side of the stage were poorly positioned and difficult to see from some areas of the venue. The video itself was low-quality and uninteresting, consisting of grainy footage of the band members playing their instruments and little else. There was no effort made to create a visually engaging experience for the audience.

Furthermore, the stage setup was unimpressive. There were no props or set pieces to create an interesting backdrop for the performance. The band members themselves were dressed in plain black t-shirts and jeans, making it difficult to tell them apart on stage.

The Performance Itself

Despite the technical issues and poor production quality, Obituary’s performance itself was decent. The band members were clearly experienced musicians, and they played their songs with skill and precision. However, the poor sound system made it difficult to fully appreciate their talent.

The highlight of the performance was undoubtedly the song “Chopped in Half and Turned Inside Out”. The song’s heavy riffs and intense vocals were well-executed, and the audience responded with enthusiasm. However, the rest of the setlist was forgettable and lacked the same energy and intensity.

Conclusion

Overall, Obituary’s performance of “Chopped in Half and Turned Inside Out” at UC Theatre in Berkeley, CA was a disappointment. The technical issues and poor production quality made it difficult to fully appreciate the band’s talent. While the performance of the titular song was impressive, the rest of the setlist was lackluster. As a fan of death metal, I was disappointed by this performance and would not recommend attending a future show by Obituary.

1. Obituary concert fail

2. Disastrous performance by Obituary

3. UC Theatre Obituary mishap

4. Obituary live show disaster

5. Obituary concert controversy