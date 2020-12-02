object hurtling towards earth nasa: “There’s a chance it’s space junk from the Centaur rocket booster from NASA’s failed Surveyor 2 lunar mission, which launched on September 20, 1966.
There’s a chance it’s space junk from the Centaur rocket booster from NASA's failed Surveyor 2 lunar mission, which launched on September 20, 1966… or that’s what they want us to think 👽https://t.co/6AyXaAEhCd
— Clawww (@BIGKOUNTREE35) November 30, 2020
