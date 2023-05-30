Objectionable Heroine SEO keyword: Complex Female Characters: “The Most Controversial yet Captivating Female Protagonist”

Why Sally Reed from “Barry” is Revolutionary in Being Objectionable

There is no shortage of flawed women characters on television, but what sets Sally Reed apart from the rest is that she is a regular asshole. Played by Sarah Goldberg in the hit show “Barry,” Sally is not a titan of business or a survivor struggling with guilt after eating her friends in the wilderness. She is just a mean person, placed in a somewhat regular situation with a hitman for a boyfriend, and thus subjected to everyday sexism. While she is not a character we root for, her experiences of sexism and inequality are never warranted.

Barry Thrives in the Gray

The show “Barry” intentionally blurs the lines between good and evil, especially as it pertains to its lead character, Barry Berkman (played by Bill Hader). A former soldier struggling to reintegrate into society after seeing combat, Barry takes on the job of a hitman. He unexpectedly finds tenderness and a promise of a new life in an acting class, and with the beautiful student, Sally. Barry’s actions live in the moral gray, as he was a soldier following orders in a war and killed bad people on behalf of clients. As the series progresses, however, his true self becomes more apparent, and his status as the hero is called into question.

Sally Reed: A Regular Old Shitty Person

Sally catches Barry’s eye mostly because she’s a pretty blonde in distress. But she is overconfident, bosses her crew around, and is mean and unfair to her peers. Her version of feminism is questionable, and she shows the same ire toward her female classmates. She is not the hero, and in a lot of ways, she is played to show Barry’s romanticizing of the civilian world. When a vulnerable Sally sleeps with Barry, the show pivots to show how Sally’s bitchiness is often her pushing back at the undeserved treatment she gets from men.

A Brilliantly Complex Character

The creation of a character like Sally is brilliant because she is by all accounts completely objectionable, and yet her experiences of sexism and inequality are never warranted. As Sally reveals more about her past, we learn she is a survivor of domestic violence. Her nuanced portrayal by Sarah Goldberg brings to life her chaotic and comedic shrieks and screams, balanced by her quiet sadness. Goldberg delivers a deranged monologue that encapsulates all that Sally is as she toggles between raging green monster, smug know-it-all, and supportive girlfriend.

Sally Reed: A Woman Who Kind of Sucks

Sally Reed isn’t a woman we’re ever meant to root for, her story is never one of justifying her shitty behavior, and she is never meant to be the manic pixie dream girl object of Barry’s affection. She is a woman, one who kind of sucks, who has meta struggles about what it means to create women-focused content for women. By letting Sally suck, “Barry” allows us to navigate questions of sexism and what women experience without forcing us to sympathize with Sally to do so.

In conclusion, Sally Reed from “Barry” is revolutionary in being objectionable. Her experiences of sexism and inequality are never warranted, and her character’s complexity brings a refreshing take on the portrayal of women on television. By letting Sally suck, “Barry” challenges us to navigate difficult questions about sexism and what women experience without forcing us to sympathize with a flawed character.

