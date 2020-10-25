O’Bryant Robinson Death – Dead – Obituary : Man Shot dead in Potenza Drive Charlotte is not Key Glock.
A young man by the name of O’Bryant Robinson, 22, loss his life to gun violence on October 24, 2020. The victim goes by the social media name iambizzle_
The victim was shot and killed on Potenza Drive Charlotte, NC in the early a.m. hours, according to a statement posted online on October 25. 2020 by newsmaven.io
DLisa Jackson
Wtf is a housing neighborhood? Who wrote this Jackie Chan? This whole post gave me mesothelioma. RIP to the young man
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Shunda Anderson wrote
All of these senseless killings don’t make no sense…R.I.P to this young man
Aleina Cooper wrote
Nobody getting on here showing fake love bc my nigga didn’t fw nobody y’all took him from me. Fly high baby I’m gone miss you Obryant Robinson
Paris Johnson wrote
Vee London this has to be who you were talking about I don’t even know him but he looks like Key
DaeDream Green wrote
I hate y’all page with a passion whoever run it needs to be slapped tf up like for one y’all disrespectful to us.Last week each story y’all start with wild shooting with mugshots.Rip to him y’all was chasing this man in the strip club now he dead
Nesha Crawford wrote
They are disrespectful all the time! someone is dead, how dare you? I hate this page. It has no professionalism or class. I don’t even know who this is, and it doesn’t matter. Cause this is unacceptable.
Nene Harling wrote
This post sad asf posted with no feelings or consolation of what the family is feeling like have you never lost a loved one what is wrong with this Admin they need to be removed or the whole damn page one
YOUNG MAN SHOT AND KILLED IN HOUSING NEIGHBORHOOD
He was a young model popular on Instagram and social media, now he is dead .
YALL REALLY KILLED BIZZLE MANNN THATS CRAZY HE AINT BOTHER NOBODY…LIL KEY GLOCK R.I.P
Posted by TY Cartel on Saturday, October 24, 2020
