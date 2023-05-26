“OBX storm activities”: Tourists at OBX make the best of a rainy start to Memorial Day weekend.

Vacationing on the Outer Banks: What to Do when Stormy Weather Strikes

The Outer Banks is a popular vacation destination for many, especially on Memorial Day weekend. However, the Southeast region is forecast to experience stormy weather, which can put a damper on any planned activities. Nevertheless, visitors can still find plenty of ways to enjoy their time on the Outer Banks, even when the weather isn’t ideal.

One of the main attractions on the Outer Banks is the H2OBX Waterpark, which is set to open for its sixth season on Saturday, May 27. Despite the weather forecast, the waterpark’s management plans to open as scheduled. Visitors can check the park’s Facebook page and website for any updates.

Another popular spot for tourists is the Morris Farm Market, which is located along the route to and from the beach. The market coordinator, Tony Markun, said that the market will stay open rain or shine. However, he has had to change up the outdoor schedule due to the weather. Many of the planned events have been tapered back, but visitors can still enjoy live music and other activities indoors.

Despite the weather, the beaches of Kitty Hawk were relatively quiet on Friday. One beachgoer, Connie Laughlin, enjoyed the peacefulness and solitude of the beach. She said that she checked the weather frequently before coming to the beach, but ultimately decided to make the trip despite the forecast. Laughlin admitted that she hadn’t made any other plans, but was determined to make the most of her time on the Outer Banks.

For those who are looking for activities to do indoors, the Outer Banks Visitors Bureau has compiled a list of things to do on their website. Visitors can choose from a variety of options, including museums, aquariums, and art galleries. Additionally, many of the local restaurants and shops offer indoor activities and entertainment.

One popular attraction for families is the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island. The aquarium features a variety of marine life, including sea turtles, sharks, and jellyfish. Visitors can also participate in educational programs and activities, such as animal encounters and behind-the-scenes tours.

Another indoor option is the Wright Brothers National Memorial, which commemorates the historic first flight by the Wright brothers in 1903. The memorial features exhibits, displays, and a replica of the brothers’ airplane. Visitors can also take a ranger-led tour of the site, or participate in a variety of educational programs.

For those who are looking for a unique shopping experience, the Outer Banks has several options. The Island Bookstore, located in Duck, offers a wide selection of books, gifts, and souvenirs. Visitors can also check out the Tar Heel Trading Company, which features local art, crafts, and jewelry. The Nags Head Hammocks store offers handmade hammocks and outdoor furniture.

In conclusion, while stormy weather can put a damper on planned activities on the Outer Banks, visitors can still find plenty of ways to enjoy their time on the coast. Whether it’s visiting indoor attractions, shopping, or simply enjoying the peacefulness of the beach, there’s something for everyone. So, don’t let the weather forecast spoil your vacation plans!

News Source : News 3 WTKR Norfolk

Source Link :OBX visitors make the most of stormy start to Memorial Day weekend/