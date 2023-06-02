“Occupation Minimization”: Minimizing Occupancy: Steps to Take Immediately

The Complications of Ending the Occupation

When it comes to the Occupation, people often talk in black and white terms, with one side demanding an immediate end and the other claiming there is no partner for peace negotiations. However, the situation is far more complicated than these binaries allow for.

The Logistical Challenge of Ending the Occupation

First and foremost, it is unclear how Israel could effectively end the Occupation tomorrow. Serious negotiations have not taken place for so long that there may not even be a partner for peace talks. If Israel were to end the Occupation immediately, it could involve forcibly evicting people from their homes without adequate plans to compensate them and help them resettle within the Green Line. This would be both impractical and immoral, and as such, it is not a viable solution.

The Moral Imperative to End the Occupation

Despite the logistical challenges, Israel still has a moral imperative to end the Occupation. The lack of a partner for peace negotiations is not an excuse for inaction. Even if ending the Occupation tomorrow is not feasible, there are still steps that Israel can take to minimize the Occupation while it actively seeks a partner for peace.

Steps Israel Can Take to Minimize the Occupation

One of the most effective steps Israel can take is to stop issuing new housing permits for settlements, even if they are the “natural growth” process of the settlement. This will limit the natural growth of settlements, rather than encouraging it. Israel should also crack down on any illegal settlement activity. Any illegal homes should be bulldozed, and Israel should refuse to provide water, electricity, or security to illegal settlements. If settlers want to provide their own security, they can do so, but they should not expect any support from the Israeli government.

Israel should also create financial disincentives for living in settlements. Right now, settlements receive tax breaks and government subsidies that make them attractive to people looking for affordable places to live, even if they are not ideologically committed to the settlement process. Israel should take away those tax breaks and subsidies and create extra taxes every time a settlement house is bought or sold. Israel should also create a security tax on settlements that is used to help finance the extra security that is provided to settlements and the drain it reflects on IDF resources.

Israel should also create a fund, with joint Israeli government and international philanthropic support, to help settlers voluntarily relocate. The fund should help with logistics, such as finding new housing, community, and employment, and compensate settlers who voluntarily relocate for the loss of their homes by buying it at an above-market value. The house should then remain unoccupied, ensuring that the settler population decreases. Additionally, Israel should provide financial compensation, a type of “leaving bonus,” for each settler who leaves voluntarily, if they can prove that they are moving to a home within the Green Line.

Conclusion

The complexity of the Occupation issue cannot be reduced to simple black and white terms. Although ending the Occupation tomorrow may not be practical or moral, Israel still has a moral and logistical imperative to end the Occupation. By taking the steps outlined above, Israel can minimize the Occupation while actively seeking a partner for peace.

Shayna Abramson is a part-Brazilian native Manhattanite pursuing an M.A. in Political Science from Hebrew University. She has a passion for soccer and poetry and is a rabbinic fellow at Beit Midrash Har’el.

Source Link :Steps to Minimize the Occupation Right Now | Shayna Abramson/

