Occupied West Bank : Israel Claims Perpetrators of Murder of British-Israeli Mother and Daughters Killed in West Bank Occupied Territory

Israeli forces kill suspects in shooting of British-Israeli mother and daughters





CNN

—



Israeli forces have killed the suspected gunmen who shot dead a British-Israeli mother and two of her daughters last month, according to Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Richard Hecht. The suspects were among at least three Palestinian men killed in the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank on Thursday.

The Palestinian militant group, Hamas, named the operatives and confirmed they were the killers of the British-Israeli settlers Lucy, Maia, and Rina Dee.

The Dee family was on a “family outing” during the Passover holiday when they were attacked. Lucy Dee, 48, was killed alongside Rina, 15, and Maia, 20. The sisters were killed in the shooting while their mother succumbed to her wounds in hospital several days later. They lived in the Israeli settlement of Efrat in the occupied West Bank.

The Al Qassam Brigade, the militant wing of Hamas, said the men killed Thursday were Hassan Qatanani, Muath al-Masri, and Ibrahim Jaber. The brigade called them “heroes of the Jordan Valley operation that was carried out about a month ago, in which three settlers were killed, in response to the occupation’s crimes against Al-Aqsa Mosque, and the assault on Muslim women.”

The Dee family’s deaths came at a time of heightened tensions and increased violence in the region, following Israeli police raids on the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem. Dozens of rockets were launched from Lebanon, Gaza, and Syria into Israeli territory, followed by Israeli retaliatory strikes.

The Israel Defense Forces Thursday morning released the same names for the men killed in Nablus. “During an exchange of fire, both of the terrorists were killed. In addition, Ibrahim Jaber, a senior operative who aided the two terrorists, was killed,” the military statement said. Two M-16 rifles and an AK-47 were also found in the apartment where the men were discovered.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had described the killings as a “heinous attack” by “terrorists” and instructed Israeli police “to mobilize all border police units in reserve and the IDF to mobilize additional forces,” according to his office. Thousands of mourners attended the Dee family’s funerals.

A statement from the Dee family on Thursday said they were “delighted to hear that the terrorists were eliminated today.” “Most of all, that it was done in a way that apparently did not endanger the lives of Israeli soldiers, because that was one of the most important things from our family’s perspective,” the statement said.

Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant said, “Israel’s defense establishment will reach any terrorist that harms our citizens.” “I commend our security forces for neutralizing the terrorists who conducted the terror attack in Hamra, which took the lives of Lucy Dee, and her daughters Rina and Maya,” he said.

News Source : Abeer Salman,Elliott Gotkine

Source Link :Nablus: Israel says killers of British-Israeli mother and daughters shot dead in occupied West Bank/