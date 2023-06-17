ocialist leader Eugene Debs as seen through the eyes of WEB Du Bois, published in December 1926"







WEB Du Bois’s Obituary of Eugene Debs

Eugene Debs WEB Du Bois Obituary Dec 1926 Socialist Movement

It is with great sadness that we mourn the passing of Eugene Debs. He was a champion of the working class and a true hero to all who believe in social justice. His unwavering dedication to the cause of labor was an inspiration to us all.Debs spent his life fighting for the rights of workers, even when it meant putting his own freedom on the line. He was a fearless leader who never wavered in his commitment to the cause he believed in. His tireless efforts to improve the lives of working people will never be forgotten.Debs was a true visionary who saw a future where workers were not exploited for their labor, but instead were respected and treated fairly. His vision of a socialist society, where all people were equal, remains a guiding light for those who continue to fight for justice today.We honor Debs for his courage, his integrity, and his unwavering commitment to the cause of social justice. He will be deeply missed, but his legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of all who believe in the power of the people to bring about real change.