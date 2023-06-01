Octopus Martini Glass : Creative Cocktail Drinkware Bar Goblet Tools – Octopus Martini Glass (Set of 2, Transparent)

Creative Cocktail Drinkware Bar Goblet Tools – Octopus Martini Glass (Set of 2 – Transparent)



Price: $28.80

(as of Jun 01,2023 08:29:17 UTC – Details)





The Octopus Martini Glass is a unique and creative cocktail drinkware that is perfect for any home or bar setting. This elegant glass features a beautiful octopus design that captures the imagination of anyone who sees it. Made from high-quality crystal glass, this goblet is not only stunning to look at but is also durable and long-lasting.

One of the best things about this martini glass is its versatility. It can be used for a variety of drinks, including cocktails, brandy, liqueur, and even old-fashioned drinks. This makes it an excellent addition to any bar or home collection. The transparent design of the glass also allows you to showcase the color and texture of your drinks, making them even more appealing to the eye.

When it comes to capacity, the Octopus Martini Glass comes in two sizes: ordinary and huge. The ordinary style holds 120ml, which is equivalent to 4 oz, while the huge style holds 250ml, which is equivalent to 8.6oz. The pink-colored glass has a capacity of 135ml, which is equivalent to 4.6oz. If you’re looking for a super big brandy glass, you can choose the huge transparent glass, which holds 2000ML-12000ML.

When it comes to storing the Octopus Martini Glass, the best way to do it is to place it upside down in a tray. This method is not only safe but also ensures that the glass stays clean and dust-free. It is important to note that our online sales are all A+ level products, which means that there are no bubbles or cracks in the glass. However, we put the B-level products in our offline shop for sale. So, whether you’re buying online or offline, you can be sure that you’re getting a high-quality product.

The Octopus Martini Glass is not just a functional drinkware; it is also a work of art. The intricate octopus design is something that you won’t find in any other glassware. It is a conversation starter and adds a touch of sophistication to any drink that you serve in it.

In conclusion, the Octopus Martini Glass is a must-have for anyone who enjoys a good cocktail or a glass of brandy. Its unique design, high-quality material, and versatile usage make it an excellent addition to any bar or home collection. Whether you’re looking for a gift for a friend or family member, or just want to treat yourself, this martini glass is sure to impress. So, why wait? Click our brand “GAOGAO” to enter our shop and get your hands on this stunning piece of drinkware today!



