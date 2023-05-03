Ødegaard’s double : Arsenal regains Premier League lead as Chelsea crumbles under Ødegaard’s double.

Title: Arsenal Thrash Chelsea 3-1 to Keep Premier League Title Hopes Alive

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had insisted that their Premier League title push was not over, despite their 4-1 defeat to Manchester City last week. And Arsenal proved that they were still in the race for the title as they thrashed Chelsea 3-1 on Sunday.

The Gunners moved back to the top of the table, two points clear of Manchester City, having played two matches more. However, they could not afford to have failed to beat Chelsea, who have been in a poor run of form.

The visitors were almost implausibly bad in the first half, with Arsenal taking a 3-0 lead after 34 minutes. Martin Ødegaard scored the first two goals, with Gabriel Jesus adding the third. The damage could have been heavier, but the Gunners missed a few chances.

The second half was more balanced, with Chelsea finding a measure of stability. Noni Madueke scored a consolation goal for the visitors, but it was far too little and too late.

Arsenal owed it to themselves to keep their title hopes alive, especially after the excellent season they have produced so far. And who knows? Just maybe, they could pull off a surprise and win the Premier League title.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have gone nine matches without a win and have sunk below the mid-table cut-off. Manager Frank Lampard has endured 10 losses in a row as a manager, going back to the dog days of his Everton tenure which ended in January.

It has become crystal clear why the permanent manager-in-waiting, Mauricio Pochettino, would prefer to arrive in pre-season. Lampard knew he faced a tough job, but the reality has been hideous, with none of his players even doing the basics for the best part of the game.

Overall, Arsenal’s victory was a reaction to their hammering at Manchester City and a first victory in five matches. They owe it to themselves to keep their title hopes alive and give it their all in the remaining matches. With Manchester City and other teams still to play, the Premier League title race is far from over.

