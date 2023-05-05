“Odenton car crash” Today : Police report: Car collides with trees, resulting in fatality of Odenton resident

Odentin Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash

A tragic car accident in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, claimed the life of a 21-year-old man early Friday morning. According to reports, Collin Acklin was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro westbound on Waugh Chapel Road when the vehicle left the right side of the road and struck several trees. The incident occurred around 2 a.m. near Haymeadow Court.

Authorities were called to the scene of the single-vehicle crash and found Acklin, who was the sole occupant of the car, unresponsive. The Anne Arundel County Fire Department pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the vehicle to leave the road and collide with the trees. However, it is clear that the impact was severe and ultimately fatal.

The loss of a young life is always a tragedy, and the community of Odentin is no doubt mourning the loss of Collin Acklin. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

News Source : CBS Baltimore Staff

Source Link :Odenton man dead after car crashed into trees, police say/