“Odia Chicken Spaghetti Recipe”: Odia Kitchen Affairs: How to Make Chicken Spaghetti with White Sauce Pasta Recipe

Chicken Spaghetti Recipe In Odia / White Sauce Chicken Pasta

Introduction

Chicken Spaghetti is a popular dish that is loved by people of all ages. It is a combination of spaghetti pasta and chicken cooked together with a creamy white sauce. This recipe is easy to make and is perfect for a quick dinner or lunch. In this article, we will be sharing a step-by-step recipe to make Chicken Spaghetti in Odia.

Ingredients

Spaghetti Pasta (250g)

Chicken (250g)

Butter (2 tbsp)

All-Purpose Flour (2 tbsp)

Milk (1 cup)

Garlic (4 cloves, minced)

Salt (as per taste)

Black Pepper Powder (as per taste)

Cheese (grated, for garnish)

Instructions

Firstly, take a pot of water, add salt, and bring it to a boil. Add the spaghetti pasta and cook it according to the package instructions. Once cooked, drain the water and keep the pasta aside. Now, take a pan and add butter to it. Let it melt on medium heat and then add minced garlic. Saute for a minute or two until the garlic turns golden brown. Next, add all-purpose flour to the pan and mix well. Keep stirring for a minute or two until the flour is cooked and becomes slightly brown in color. Slowly add milk to the pan while stirring continuously. Keep stirring until the mixture becomes thick and creamy. Add salt and black pepper powder as per your taste and mix well. Now, add the cooked chicken to the pan and mix well. Let it cook for a minute or two until the chicken is coated well with the white sauce. Finally, add the cooked spaghetti pasta to the pan and mix well. Garnish with grated cheese and serve hot.

Conclusion

Chicken Spaghetti is a delicious and easy-to-make dish that is perfect for a quick lunch or dinner. This recipe can be made in just a few minutes using simple ingredients that are easily available in your kitchen. So, try making this dish at home and enjoy it with your family and friends.

News Source : Kitchen Affairs Odia

Source Link :Chicken Spaghetti Recipe In Odia / White Sauce Chicken Pasta #odia #kitchenaffairsodia/