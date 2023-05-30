“Odisha breakfast recipe”: An Exclusive Breakfast Pitha Recipe from Odisha

Kawdhai Pitha: A Traditional Odia Brunch Dish

Brunches are an integral part of life in Odisha, where meals could be as simple as rice and dal with vegetables or pithas (rice cakes/pancakes) of various kinds. Unlike the metros, the day starts late in Odisha, and there is no pressure of proving the point of being an early riser. One such wholesome brunch dish that is popular in many households is Kawdhai Pitha, a savory or sweet rice cake. This article highlights the recipe for Kawdhai Pitha and its significance in Odia cuisine.

The Recipe for Kawdhai Pitha

The recipe for Kawdhai Pitha is simple yet requires some preparation. Here are the steps to make this delicious brunch dish:

Ingredients:

Kawdhai Pitha Batter

Raw rice: 1 cup

Flattened rice (poha) (optional): ¼ cup

Urad dal: ¼ cup

Water: 1½ cups approximately

Salt: 1 tsp

Pitha

Batter: 400 gm

Mustard seeds: 1 tsp

Peas: 75 gm shelled

Curry leaves: 1 sprig

Beans: 100 gm, chopped

Coconut: 2 tbsp, finely chopped

Carrots: 100 gm, chopped

Sugar: 1–1 and a half tsp

Cauliflower: 100 gm, chopped

Ghee: 2–3 tbsp

Onion: 1 large, sliced

Fruit salt: three-fourth tsp or baking powder: three-fourth tsp

Green chilies: 2, finely chopped

Salt: 1 tsp

Instructions:

Soak rice and urad dal separately in water for 6–8 hours. Soak flattened rice in water for 5 minutes, if using. Strain and grind dal until smooth. Add strained flattened rice if using and grind further. Add strained rice and continue to grind, adding water along the way. Once the batter is smooth, leave it at room temperature overnight. Add salt before using. Heat 1 tbsp ghee in a pan. Add sugar and let it dissolve. Add mustard seeds and let them crackle. Add curry leaves. Add sliced onions and green chilies with ½ tsp salt. Cook until onions are translucent and pink. Add all the vegetables and coconut pieces and stir fry. Ensure that vegetables and coconut pieces are cooked through but crunchy. Add the vegetable mixture to the batter and mix well. Add fruit salt/baking powder, ½ tsp salt, and aerate with a ladle. Heat a thick-bottomed wok/kadai well greased with ghee. Add the vegetable batter in it and pour a few drops of ghee along the sides. Cover wok/kadai tightly with a lid and cook over a low flame for 20 minutes. Remove from the flame. Gently loosen the pitha from the sides using a spatula. Turn the wok/kadai over to transfer the pitha to a hot tawa to cook the other side. Remove from tawa, cut into slices, and serve.

Kawdhai Pitha: A Popular Odia Brunch Dish

Kawdhai Pitha is a popular brunch dish in Odisha, and it is often eaten with a boiled dal topped with chopped raw onions and tomatoes and raw mustard oil. Using dehydrated mangoes is also common in Odia cuisine, resulting in delicious tangy chutneys that are a great accompaniment to any pitha.

In conclusion, Kawdhai Pitha is a traditional Odia brunch dish that is both wholesome and delicious. It is a great way to start your day and experience the flavors of Odisha. With its simple recipe and easy-to-find ingredients, you can try making Kawdhai Pitha at home and enjoy a taste of Odia cuisine.

