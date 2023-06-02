“Odisha JEE 2023 results”: Discover the Toppers and Download Scorecard for Odisha JEE 2023 Results, along with Information on 2nd OJEE Dates

The much-awaited results of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2023

The results of the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2023 were finally announced on June 2nd, much to the relief of the thousands of students who had appeared for the exam. The results were published on OJEE’s official website – ojee.nic.in – at 11 am.

How to Check the Results

Students can check their results by logging into the portal using their credentials. Here are the steps to download the OJEE Results 2023:

Visit the official website at ojee.nic.in Click on the OJEE result link uploaded on the homepage. Enter your login credentials and click on submit. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download your result and get a hard copy of the same for further requirements.

Number of Candidates

A total of 55,979 candidates had applied for the entrance tests, out of which 48,815 students appeared for the same. However, only 48,783 candidates qualified for the exam.

Top Scorers

Sourav Kumar Pati has topped B.Pharm, while Satyajit Sahoo has topped the MBA exam.

Announcement of Results

The results were announced by Pritiranjan Gharai, Minister of Skill Development and Technical Education Department, and Usha Padhi, principal secretary (SDTE). The OJEE chairman and additional secretary were also present on the occasion.

About the Examination

The OJEE 2023 examination was conducted between May 8 and May 15 in 47 centres at 33 locations. Three centres were set up outside the state, in Kolkata, Patna, and Ranchi. The examination was held for admissions into various diploma, bachelor’s and master’s programmes, including BPharma, MCA, MSc (Comp Sc), MBA, BCAT, MTech, MTech (Part-Time), March, MPlan, MPharm, and lateral entry to BTech, BPharm courses in government and private colleges and universities in the State.

Upcoming Examination

The 2nd/Special OJEE for B.Tech, LE-Tech (Diploma), MBA, MCA, and B.Pharm will be held in the last week of June (June 26 to June 30, 2023). The entrance examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode (one hour) for all the courses as mentioned above.

Conclusion

The announcement of the OJEE 2023 results has come as a relief to the thousands of students who had been eagerly waiting for them. The next examination is just around the corner, and students who did not qualify this time around can prepare for it in earnest.

Source Link :Odisha JEE 2023 results announced; know toppers, steps to download scorecard and 2nd OJEE dates/

Odisha JEE 2023 OJEE results Odisha JEE toppers Download OJEE scorecard 2nd OJEE dates