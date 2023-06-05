Odisha Train Accident: Gunanidhi Mohanty, Loco Driver, Suspected in Triple Train Tragedy





Odisha Train Accident

:



‘The signal was green‘, these were probably the last words of

Gunanidhi Mohanty,

the loco driver of

Coromandel Express,

involved in triple train tragedy (the Coromandel Express,

SMVT Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and a good train) in Odisha’s

Balasore,

which led to the death of nearly 300 people. Mohanty was critically wounded in the mishap and he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Earlier preliminary investigations had also revealed that the Coromandel Express had received the green signal to enter a loop line on which a goods train was stationary.

“Initially the Coromandel Express was given the green signal to enter the Up Main Line, but the signal was then taken off. The train then entered the loop line instead, and collided with a goods train there, triggering the multi-train collision”,

The Hindu reported quoting the preliminary probe report.



Odisha Train Accident

Photo : PTI



ODISHA TRAIN ACCIDENT: WHAT DOES GREEN SIGNAL MEAN?

“Green signal means that in every way the driver knows that his path ahead is clear and he can go forward with his permitted maximum speed. The permitted speed at this section was 130 kmph and he was running his train at 128 kmph which we have confirmed from loco logs,” two key officials of the Railway Board — Principal Executive Director of Signalling Sandeep Mathur and Member of Operation and Business Development Jaya Varma Sinha — explained.

ODISHA TRAIN ACCIDENT: ‘ROOT CAUSE’ OF THE MISHAP

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the “root cause” of the accident has been identified as issues with the point machine and the electronic interlocking system. The interlocking system is a safe way to guide the train out of a station by connecting point, traction unit and interlocking system with signal so that the train’s movement is clear. These interlocking can be of two types — electronic or non-electronic. Railway officials said that the system is both “error proof and tamper proof”.

Explaining how the two key components (point machine and interlocking system) could be responsible for the accident, Principal Executive Director of Signalling Sandeep Mathur said that if the train has to move to a loop line the point machine has to be operated.

“We have to see whether the track ahead is occupied or not. Signal is interlocked in such a manner that it will show if the line ahead is occupied or not. It will also be known whether point is taking the train straight or towards loop line. When the point shows straight and the track ahead is not occupied then the signal is green and if the point is taking the train on loop and track is clear then signal is yellow and the route is shown of a different direction,” he said.

For the unversed, in one of the devastating tragedies approximately 300 people died while over 800 were injured when 21 coaches of two — Coromandel Express and SMVP-Howrah Superfast Express — and a goods train collided and derailed on Friday evening near Bahanaga Bazar Railway station in Odisha’s Balasore.