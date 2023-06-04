Odisha train accident: Officials clear Coromandel Express driver of responsibility

“Odisha train accident victim” : “Odisha Train Accident: Officials Clear Coromandel Express Driver in Collision that Killed 288”

On Sunday, Sandeep Mathur, Principal Executive Director of Signalling, and Jaya Varma Sinha, Member of Operation and Business Development, both crucial officials of the Railway Board, provided an explanation for the cause of the train accident in Odisha. They also absolved the driver of the Coromandel Express, whose train was involved in the three-way collision in Balasore district that resulted in the deaths of more than 288 individuals and hundreds more injured.

News Source : msn.com

