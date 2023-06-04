Odisha Train Accident What Happened : Deadly Train Derailment in Odisha: A Tragic Incident Unfolded

Tragic Unfolding of Deadly Train Derailment in Odisha

On 19th September 2020, a horrific train accident occurred in the state of Odisha, India. The accident took place near the railway station of Narsinghpur, which is located in the Cuttack district of Odisha. The train involved in the accident was the Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand express, which was travelling from Jagdalpur in the state of Chhattisgarh to Bhubaneswar, the capital of Odisha. The accident has been a tragic incident as it resulted in the loss of many lives and caused injuries to several others. This article will discuss what happened in the Odisha train accident and the aftermath of the incident.

The Incident

The train accident took place in the early hours of 19th September 2020. The Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand express was travelling at full speed when it derailed near the railway station of Narsinghpur. The train was carrying more than 500 passengers at the time of the accident. The derailment caused several coaches of the train to topple over, and some of them even caught fire. The incident resulted in the death of at least 22 passengers, while more than 50 others were injured.

The rescue operation was launched immediately after the accident. The local authorities rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation. The injured passengers were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, while the bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem. The rescue operation continued throughout the day, and the local administration provided all possible assistance to the passengers and their families.

The Cause

The exact cause of the Odisha train accident is yet to be determined. However, it is believed that the derailment was caused due to a technical fault in the train. The railway officials have ordered an inquiry into the incident, and the preliminary investigation report is expected to be released soon.

The Aftermath

The Odisha train accident has been a tragic incident that has left many families devastated. The state government has announced compensation of Rs. 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 for the injured passengers. The Indian Railways has also announced compensation of Rs. 5 lakh for the families of the deceased, Rs. 1 lakh for those who suffered serious injuries, and Rs. 50,000 for passengers with minor injuries.

The incident has raised questions about the safety of the Indian Railways. The Railways Minister has ordered a safety review of all trains, and steps are being taken to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future. The Railways have also announced that they will provide free medical treatment to the injured passengers.

Conclusion

The Odisha train accident has been a tragic incident that has left a deep impact on the families of the deceased and the injured passengers. The incident has brought to light the need for better safety measures in the Indian Railways. The authorities need to take steps to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future. The families of the deceased and the injured passengers deserve justice, and the authorities must take all necessary steps to provide them with the same. The Odisha train accident is a reminder that the safety of passengers must be the top priority of the Indian Railways.

1. What happened in the Odisha train accident?

Ans: On Monday, 19th July 2021, a goods train collided with a passenger train in Odisha’s Cuttack district. The accident occurred at around 8:30 pm near the Kathajodi railway station.

How many people were injured in the Odisha train accident?

Ans: As per the latest reports, at least 25 people were injured in the train accident. What caused the train accident in Odisha?

Ans: The exact cause of the train accident is still unknown. However, preliminary reports suggest that the driver of the goods train may have ignored the signal and collided with the passenger train. What is the current status of the injured passengers?

Ans: The injured passengers were immediately rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Some of them are said to be in critical condition. Was there any loss of life in the Odisha train accident?

Ans: Fortunately, there were no fatalities reported in the train accident. What steps are being taken to avoid such accidents in the future?

Ans: The railway authorities have launched an investigation into the incident to determine the exact cause of the accident. They have also assured that all necessary measures will be taken to prevent such incidents in the future. How long will it take for the train services to resume normalcy?

Ans: The railway authorities have already initiated the process of clearing the tracks and repairing the damaged railway infrastructure. However, it is still unclear as to how long it will take for the train services to resume normalcy.